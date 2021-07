Luka doncic he debuted at the Tokyo Games scoring 48 points to lead Slovenia’s victory over Argentina. After the victory, some photos have been leaked on social networks of the good atmosphere that reigns in the Olympic Village where the Slovenian team bubble is located, which they share with other countries such as Serbia. Very good vibes, as it has always been, between the different athletes. They are young and, in addition to competing, they want to have fun.