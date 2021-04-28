Luka Doncic’s Mavericks beat up to shake off doubts

The Warriors were before the party of the year, or so Steve Kerr defined it when he finished it, and They fell flat against their own confidence right from the start. That is why, as the minutes passed, a difference was forged such that it smelled like a beating from before the break. Only the raising of the hand of the Mavericks, who were already happy in the last period, avoided a greater nonsense.

Those of San Francisco did not have Draymond Green or Stephen Curry out, no, they just played a horrible game. The dallas they came from losing the night before against the Kings, an important setback if we consider that they are one of those three teams that are fighting for the positions of honor in the Western Conference and that, in addition, Doncic he arrived tired and failed to back-to-back. But the speculations remain at that, you have to play.

The visiting team put on their best clothes, as an important game that it was, but also the overalls. Left the opponent at 29 points in the first half, something almost unusual coming from where we come, and closed quietly. Luka Doncic was the best of the night with 39 points, with six of his eight errors in the triples and in only three quarters.

The locals were saddened despite the fact that Stephen Curry did not have an unfortunate night in the shots, finishing with 27 points scored. But, heading into the play-in, they remain tenth, already two defeats away from Spurs and Grizzlies and with the Pelicans squeezing from behind.