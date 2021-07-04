Luka Doncic wants to take Slovenia to the Tokyo Games

07/03/2021

On at 21:11 CEST

This Sunday the pre-Olympic tournaments are closed where four teams will be added to the men’s basketball competition to be played in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

And one of those struggling to get into the Olympics is Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic with the Slovenian national team. The star excelled in the semifinal against Venezuela (98-70), with 23 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds, accompanied by 27 points from Mike Tobey, a Valencia player.

The final duel will arrive this Sunday, where they will be measured against the local team of Lithuania, in Kaunas (18.30), where the winner will take the Olympic ticket. The Lithuanians beat Poland (88-69) in the semifinals with 17 points from Domantas Sabonis and 13 from the future Barça point guard, Jokubaitis.

The winner of this match will be classified in Group C, with Spain.

Three more seats at stake

In addition to the place that is decided in Kaunas, three other teams will also win their ticket. In Split (Croatia), the local team has been left out and the final will be played by Germany and Brazil.

In Belgrade there will be the host, Serbia, who must defeat Italy, in an exciting match, between two great teams and with history.

The only pre-Olympic outside of Europe, in Canada, the semifinals were disputed this Saturday, Canada against the Czech Republic, and Turkey, against Nick Calathes’s Greece.