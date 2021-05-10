Luka Doncic, the fastest player with 5,000 points

Luka Doncic wrote a new chapter in NBA history this morning. The point guard scored 24 points in the resounding victory of Dallas Mavericks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (110-90) Y became the fastest player to reach 5,000 points. It has only needed 194 games. It is also, the fourth youngest to reach that figure at 22 years and 67 days. Ahead, three giants like LeBron James (21 years and 22 days), Kevin Durant (21 and 133) and Carmelo Anthony (21 and 292).

The Slovenian added 8 rebounds, but only 1 assist: It is his minimum of the season and leaves him at the gates of 1,500 basket passes. It is also one robbery of the 150 (today, zero). A sum and still voracious for a player who has not stopped breaking down barriers at every step he has taken in the North American League and who has overcome, with a simple flutter, all the doubts that his landing in the best basketball on the planet raised.

And the Mavericks have appreciated it. A lot of. Very much. In one leap, in three seasons, they have gone from tanking to fighting, course by course, to be in a playoffs that are close, but not tied, despite certifying the Division title. Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers are on the prowl in that crazy race to escape play in. With the victory this morning, they secure one more day the 5th position in the Western Conference with six games to close the strangest and most difficult regular phase in recent years.

Rick carlisle

“I think it is something that is always worthwhile. Show that you are one of the best teams, ”Rick Carlisle said of the Division title. The Dallas coach became the 15th coach with the most wins (833) in NBA history by beating Cotton Fitzsimmons.

The game against the Cavaliers didn’t have much history. It was an absolute domain of the Texans. From start to finish, the difference between the two teams became apparent. And for example, a button: the first quarter ended 33-19 for the Mavs, who caressed the 30 difference at halftime (62-37) against the fifth worst record in the NBA and without Kristaps Porzingis. The Latvian missed his fifth straight match, the eighth of the last nine because of his right knee. Nor did Maxi Kleber play, adding his third absence due to a pain in the Achilles heel.