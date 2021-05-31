Luka Doncic showed frustration by hitting his head as he fell to the Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic hit his head himself with a bottle of water after the loss to the Angels clippers on the NBA.

It was a strange day for the water bottles in the NBA. Luka doncic it was just to express his frustration in the midst of the Dallas Mavericks’ Game 4 loss to Los Angels clippers.

This was just the problem with a bottle of the night, but at least this was far less malicious than Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving’s experience. This was at least self-inflicted by the Mavs star.

Here the video:

Luka showing his frustrations on the bench 😬 pic.twitter.com/XGx9IwxwsV – Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2021

Dallas Mavericks seemed to have firm control of the series after winning Games 1 and 2 on the road. But here come Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers, who came back to tie the series at two games apiece.