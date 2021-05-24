Luka Doncic sent fire to the NBA on the MVP

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic He sent a very spicy message to everyone in the NBA in general about what is the Mvp of this season.

Luka doncic revealed in an interview after his game and said he doesn’t mind winning the Mvp of the NBA that what matters most to him is the league championship.

The base Luka doncic made it clear that what he wants is to win his first championship in the NBA at an early age.

Here the message:

“I don’t really care about MVP. … What’s important is [the] championship. “ —Luka to @Sedano after winning Game 1 pic.twitter.com/fGj2Xb5d5U – NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 22, 2021

This award from Mvp There are always many conflicts for this ring, since it is very difficult to define a single in the NBA, since there are always players who have similar numbers.

This season Luka doncic is averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists per game in the NBA.