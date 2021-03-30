Luka Doncic returned to guide some Dallas Mavericks that regained the leadership

Mar 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM CEST

EFE

The Slovenian base Luka Doncic returned with the Dallas Mavericks after missing the previous two games and was immediately a winning factor by contributing 25 points in the victory that the Texan team achieved at home for 106-127 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Along with Doncic, who also had seven assists, the Latvian center Kristaps Porzingis he was the key player for the Mavericks in the paint, scoring 20 points and nine rebounds.

While the eaves Tim hardaway he also excelled in the Mavericks’ balanced attack by scoring 19 points.

As a team the Mavericks had 53 percent shooting from the field they always stayed in front of the scoreboard in the win that helped them break a two-game losing streak.

Doncic was absent from Dallas’ last two games. He did not play in Friday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers by pain in the back or Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans due to illness.

The victory allowed the Mavericks go 24-21, best in Southeast Division after San Antonio Spurs (23-21) lost home 115-132 to the Sacramento Kings.

The rookie power forward, the Serbian Aleksej Pokusevski led Oklahoma City with 21 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Ukrainian forward Svi Mykhailiuk reached 16 points in his first game as a starter with the Thunder ever since he came from the Detroit Pistons.

The French rookie point guard Theo Maledon had 14 points with six rebounds as the third top scorer for the Thunder, who couldn’t avoid their third straight loss.

The Thunder did not have three of their starters, the Canadian escort Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, power forward Darius bazley and the Canadian forward Lu Dort, all injured.

Dallas arrived at halftime with a partial advantage of 63-71 thanks to 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Porzingis. The Mavericks made 55 percent of field goals in the first half.

Dallas closed the third quarter with a 12-4 offense which extended the margin to 83-100 and the Mavericks held the lead smoothly for the remainder of the game.