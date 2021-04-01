Luka Doncic rejoins Lebron James and Michael Jordan in incredible record

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic rejoined the basketball legends, Michael Jordan and Lebron James in an incredible record in the NBA.

With an explosive night against the Boston Celtics, Luka Doncic managed to average more than 27 points, more than 7 rebounds and 7 assists, while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from triples.

With that average, he joined Lebron James, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Nikola Jokic (who also did it this month), as the only players to average those numbers in a month since the three-point linear was implemented in 1980.

Players averaging 27/7/7 on 50/40% shooting in a month since the three-point era (1980): – Luka Doncic in March

– Nikola Jokic in March

– LeBron James (6x)

– Michael Jordan

– Larry Bird (min 10 games) pic.twitter.com/iBX25WsqjH – StatMuse (@statmuse) April 1, 2021

Luka doncic has not stopped producing since I arrived at the NBA, has even already tied and broken records of immortal players like Lebron James and Michael Jordan who are considered the two best players in the history of basketball.