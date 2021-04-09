Luka Doncic ‘plugs in’ Renfe so that in Texas the trains are like the AVE in Spain

Luka Doncic has had a fantastic landing in the NBA after his stint in the basketball section of Real Madrid. The Slovenian has won on the fast track star consideration and he has all the ballots to be proclaimed Rookie of the Year.

The player is very active on social networks, especially on Twitter where he posts daily. The last of them has become viral in a few hours and is that, unintentionally, Doncic has become a good ambassador for Spain and the railway operator Renfe.

“I have heard that Texas is close to beginning the construction of a high speed train. I have taken the Renfe trains in Spain and I can tell you that they are great. Safe, fast, punctual and relaxing for big boys ”, wrote the ex-Madridista.

I’ve heard Texas is close to start the construction of a high-speed rail. I’ve taken @Renfe HS trains in Spain and I can tell you they are great. Safe, fast, punctual and relaxing for big guys! – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) April 16, 2019

In less than an hour the tweet already accumulates thousands of retweets and infinity of answers where users have seen Doncic the ideal ambassador of Spain in the United States. These are some of the funniest reactions: from the ‘promosió’ in the purest Broncano style to the irony of Extremadura users for the service of the railway operator in their autonomous community.

That this kid put a statue in Madrid now – karim pistema (@karimpistema) April 16, 2019

There there promoting the Spanish industry – a.bravo ⚜️⚜️⚜️ (@alex_bravo_) April 16, 2019

Get one for tomorrow that Llull can’t play goes – @diegontar (@ Kapasado1) April 16, 2019

As you can see that you have not caught it in Extremadura – Fran Brioa Recio (@FranBrioa_) April 16, 2019

There, doing public relations, better than Juan Carlos I. We prefer you. – Mule (@ AbreCesar23) April 16, 2019

Tell them about tap water in Madrid, Luka. Let them go crazy. – One Hand Up (@ kloppisthenewj1) April 16, 2019

You could be the ambassador of Spain.

What do you think? Big Luka ❤ – Aynoba García Zambra (@AynobaZ) April 16, 2019

It is that you even promote our Españita, great 🥳🥳 – José (@ jose95miguel) April 16, 2019

Would Luka be a good ambassador?