Luka Doncic ‘plugs in’ Renfe so that in Texas the trains are like the AVE in Spain

NBA

Luka Doncic has had a fantastic landing in the NBA after his stint in the basketball section of Real Madrid. The Slovenian has won on the fast track star consideration and he has all the ballots to be proclaimed Rookie of the Year.

The player is very active on social networks, especially on Twitter where he posts daily. The last of them has become viral in a few hours and is that, unintentionally, Doncic has become a good ambassador for Spain and the railway operator Renfe.

“I have heard that Texas is close to beginning the construction of a high speed train. I have taken the Renfe trains in Spain and I can tell you that they are great. Safe, fast, punctual and relaxing for big boys ”, wrote the ex-Madridista.

In less than an hour the tweet already accumulates thousands of retweets and infinity of answers where users have seen Doncic the ideal ambassador of Spain in the United States. These are some of the funniest reactions: from the ‘promosió’ in the purest Broncano style to the irony of Extremadura users for the service of the railway operator in their autonomous community.

Would Luka be a good ambassador?