Luka Doncic makes Kevin Durant dance with deadly movement

The superstar of the NBA, Luka doncic makes dance to Kevin Durant with lethal movement and achieves difficult basket.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar, Luka doncic, he’s always doing Luka Magic stuff. The 22-year-old hit a retirement pass shot on the Los Angeles superstar. Brooklyn Nets, Kevin Durant, on Thursday, where the Mavericks faced the Nets.

Doncic finished the first quarter scoring eight points along with two rebounds and one assist. He has certainly improved his three-point shooting, which has helped him become a threat on the offensive side this season of the NBA. According to stats, Doncic is averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game this season; it can be argued that these are MVP numbers.

Here the video:

Unfortunately for Doncic, he cannot defend himself in the MVP vote this season of the NBA. The Mavs are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference standings. NBA. However, it seems they can avoid the entry tournament after all, as they have been winning their last two games. If Doncic and his team survive the Brooklyn nets Thursday, it will be huge for the team, at least for qualifying.

If there’s one thing Mavs fans have smiled at this season of the NBA, is how impressive it has been Luka Doncic.