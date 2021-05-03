Luka Doncic is expelled from the match and will be suspended

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic was expelled from the game against Sacramento by the referees of the NBA.

Absolutely nothing went right for the Dallas mavericks on Sunday, as they lost 111-99 to the Sacramento Kings. In the process, they shot 17.1 percent from 3 points, rotated the ball 16 times and as much Luka doncic like coach Rick Carlisle they were expelled.

To some extent, you have to discard these types of games and move on to the next one, but it becomes more difficult to do so this late in the season of the NBAespecially when defeat can have a huge impact on the future. After getting two techniques in this game, Doncic now has 15 for the season, which means he will be suspended for one game.

Doncic’s expulsion came with less than a minute left to play and seemed to stun the young star. Coming out of a time-out, he had a brief conversation with the referees, and was later sent off with a second technique and sent out of the game.

Here the video: