The player of the Dallas mavericks, Luka doncic is expelled from the game for a low blow to Collin Sexton, the referees of the NBA they expelled him from the party.

Luka doncic of the Dallas mavericks was ejected from Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers for a flagrant foul 2, which was evaluated by the violent nature of the play and the area of ​​the body that Doncic hit.

ESPN’s Tim McMahon offered an even more accurate description of the play, adding a crucial note on the state of play of Luka doncic for the Mavs as this final week of the LA regular season continues NBA:

Luka Doncic got ejected vs. Cavs – flagrant 2 for “an aggressive strike to the groin area” of Collin Sexton. That does not count toward Doncic’s technical total, so it won’t trigger an automatic one-game suspension. – Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 10, 2021

The fact that Los Angeles Lakers have dropped to seventh place in the Western Conference means the Mavs are relatively safe in terms of avoiding the inning round of the NBA. A week ago, there was more uncertainty surrounding the Mavs’ situation, meaning a possible one-game suspension for Luka doncic it would have had more serious consequences.

As it stands, it would still be an important story of the NBA Yes Luka doncic was suspended for a game, but the severity and ramifications of such an event, if it happens, would not be as pronounced at this time.