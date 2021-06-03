Luka Doncic is already a better scorer than LeBron James in the postseason

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic in the game number 5 of the series of the Playoffs against the Los Angeles Clippers he beat Lebron James in post-season annotations in the NBA.

Luka docic is averaging a figure that only Michael Jordan is above him in the history of the NBA in series of Playoffs, surpassed Lebron James.

The base Luka doncic has the PPG of playoffs All-time highest (minimum 10 games): 33.4 – Michael Jordan 32.8 – Luka doncic on the NBA.

Here the data:

Luka doncic may also surpass the superstar of the history of the NBA Michael Jordan because he is having large numbers in these Playoffs on the NBA.

In match number 5 Luka doncic got a number of 42 points, 14 assists and 8 rebounds in 43 minutes of play in the NBA.