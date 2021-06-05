Luka Doncic got angry for requesting time out at a bad time

The Dallas Mavericks player Luka doncic He was very upset by bad weather that the manager of his team requested at a bad moment of the game of the NBA.

Luka doncic He was upset because it is the team at the time his manager asked for it, the time was not necessary, since it better suited the Los Angeles Clippers team because it was the ones who were playing a little out of place.

Here the video:

Luka Doncic got angry with Carlisle for asking for a minute in a good moment from Dallas, from there began the comeback of the Clippers. “You take a timeout when you don’t need it” [Pediste tiempo muerto cuando no lo necesitabas]pic.twitter.com/JbTzo3zifY – Sixth Man (@ 6thManLATAM) June 5, 2021

Luka doncic did not have his best night as a player in previous games after the first quarter of the game due to the Los Angeles Clippers changing the game system to defend him in the NBA.

The base Luka doncic got a figure of 29 points, 9 rebounds and 8 rebounds in 41 minutes of play in the NBA.