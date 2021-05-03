Luka Doncic gets complicated – AS.com

In the fierce fight for the playoffs, there is a mantra that has become a tradition: not to lose winnable games. That is always relative, and more so now, when immersed in the coronavirus everyone is capable of winning anyone and, above all, losing against anyone. This, together with the controversial invention of play-in, that kind of preview that the NBA invented last year and has doubled in this year, has caused two things, a double-edged sword, the two sides of a coin: on the one hand , everyone seems to have inexhaustible lives despite adding one defeat after another. For another, that famous 50% comes to nothing and totally loses its value. For this reason, the defeat of Luka Doncic’s Mavericks complicates life for Texans, but not as much as would be expected in another course, where such a result against an opponent mired in a structural (and historical) crisis and in your own home, would have been final. And, on the other hand, the Kings get a strange victory that lengthens their chances, which continue, yes, being Pyrrhic.

Luka Doncic tried to pull his own, but it was useless: 30 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, but also 6 losses and a 1 of 7 in triples that has reopened the wounds on his irregularity in the launch. The Slovenian has tried everything, but fatigue has been able to with him in a last quarter in which he has scored 9 points but has found himself very alone. The Mavericks have thrown with just over 40% in field goals, but they have barely achieved 6 3-pointers in 35 attempts, one of the worst performances of the course in this facet and with free pitches than people like Dorian Finney-Smith (0 of 5 ) or Maxi Kleber (1 of 7) have failed to take advantage. The locals have not been able to get ahead at any time of the night and have been in tow all the time, with 18 disastrous points scored in the third quarter that have given the Kings the ultimate advantage, well managed (this time yes) in a last quarter lacking a real sense of comeback on the part of Rick Carlisle’s pupils, very locked in by the referees despite taking 31 free throws, almost double that of their rivals (16) .

And in the Kings, a bit of everything to get 4.5 victories behind the tenth place that gives access to the play-in, one that the Spurs occupy … with eight games to go. It seems mission impossible and they have the Pelicans ahead of them, but in the NBA you never know. Yes indeed, they are there with full merit, no matter how much they want to lengthen the inevitable and run out of the playoffs for the 15th consecutive season, a historic record with which they will match the Clippers of tight-fisted Donald Sterling, who did it from 1976 to 1991, first as the Buffalo Braves, passing through San Diego and finishing in Los Angeles. That’s where the Kings of the ill-fated Luke Walton, a coach with aura but without talent, are heading, who has shown in Sacramento that what he did in the worst part of Lakers history was no fluke. And he has even ended with that name of player coach in which no one believes anymore, constantly faced with his own, trying things that nobody understands and with an indefinable tactical irregularity and lacking direction or meaning.

Of course, not everything is going to be sticks for some Kings who have beaten the Mavericks with up to five players above 10 points. Buddy Hield has been the best with 27, cemented in a spectacular 6 of 10 in triples; and Marvin Bagley III, that man picked before Luka Doncic in the draft (the Kings’ problem is structural too) has gone to 23 in the absence of De’Aaron Fox, he is out due to injury. The Kings have thrown, also due to the defensive ineffectiveness of the Mavericks, with 55.6% in field goals and 39.3% in triples, good figures in a collaborative game, something shown by the 27 assists distributed, 11 more than your rivals. The fight, of course, is different, with the season almost impossible to save for them. That problem does not have the Mavericks, who are in another fight, one that the Lakers and Blazers face to avoid the play-in and continue with the progression of a promising project with a lot of future ahead. Whichever Luka Doncic wants, of course. Just missing.