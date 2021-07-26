Luka Doncic destroys Argentina at the Tokyo Olympics

Forceful victory of Slovenia in view of Argentina by 118-100 in the first game of the group of Spain in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2021. The Balkan team, led by an unstoppable Luka Doncic, gave no option throughout the duel against a disappointing world runner-up. The reason that Argentina had no options at any time was a Luka doncic unleashed that equaled the second-highest scoring mark by a player in the Games.

Thus, Luka finished the duel with 48 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and a PIR of 49. Simply extraordinary. There is no doubt that, to this day, he is by far the most decisive player in FIBA ​​basketball. Argentina could do absolutely nothing against the Balkan genius.

Luis Scola was the top scorer in Argentina with 23 units that were not enough before the great game of the Slovenians, who, beyond Doncic, dominated the game in all facets with a great success in the launch and a great outside defense over Facu Campazzo and company.

Luka Magic ✨ shines on the Olympic stage! – https://t.co/WVTuqw8520#Tokyo2020 | #Basketball pic.twitter.com/xstL3WOTtg – FIBA ​​# Tokyo2020 (@FIBA) July 26, 2021

Spain rivals

Argentina and Slovenia are Spain’s next rivals in the death bracket of the Games. Next Thursday Argentina will face Spain with the obligation to win so as not to see their place in the quarterfinals in danger. Slovenia was pushing until the end during the duel without reserving Doncic until 4 minutes from the end because they are aware that the difference in points can be key in the event of ties in the group.