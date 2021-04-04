Luka Doncic decides a solitary duel without triples against Westbrook

The Mavericks did not want to risk losing this game and put one of the two big stars to play. In this case, it was Luka Doncic who was seen in the line-up and Kristaps Porzingis watched the game from outside. Two games in a row in two nights is not easy and in Dallas they have taken the breaks seriously to avoid problems, but the results had yielded defeats that could come back to their memory in the future. In Washington dc And before some Wizards who are one of the sweets of the NBA, he had to put some meat on the grill so that dinner would taste like glory. And with Rick carlisle on the bench, back after learning that his case was a false positive for coronavirus and he was fit to train again. On the opposite side to the West, on the premises, Russell Westbrook also saw his battle partner, Bradley Beal, from further away than usual: the league’s leading scorer warmed up, but his inclusion in the game was ruled out..

The duel was served. The duel of improvable shooting teams. And that Doncic has improved in the last two months, and substantially, helping the Mavs to be on top thanks to that and a few other things. And you saw what it was. Between the two they got a single triple, one from the Slovenian, in eleven attempts. The triple-double prediction failed: Westbrook yes it came, Doncic he stayed a few steps away. Chascarrillos aside, this confrontation was the one that put the pepper to a night focused on other tasks.

Powell played again, with Porzingis out, but Marjanovic took the Latvian’s place as the Mavericks’ starter at the center position and did so with 15 points and 12 rebounds and +14 on the court, managing one of his most outstanding performances. positive in the NBA. With two other level drops like those of Kleber and Richardson, more space for other players to have a leading role. Melli and Finney-Smith did well and as a substitute it was one of those nights of Jalen brunson, not only for scoring 19 points but for sustaining the team during Doncic’s breaks. With that cocktail the Mavericks reached the fourth consecutive victory, which gives them a lot of air in the middle zone of their conference.