Luka Doncic could break nuclei with the Mavericks

The player of the Dallas mavericks, Luka doncic could leave his current team this following summer in the NBA.

Luka doncic intends to sign a supermax extension with the Dallas mavericks this summer in the NBA, the “dysfunction” in the main office and the inability of the team to build a contender “could affect their current desire” to remain in Dallas long-term.

Here the data:

Luka doncic wants to sign an extension on the condition that a superstar from the NBA years after year in your team Dallas mavericks.

The team of Dallas mavericks has hinted several times that he is not about to please Luka doncic in your decision in the NBA for the following summer.

