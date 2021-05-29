Luka Doncic confesses to playing injured

The star of the Dallas Mavericks, Luka doncic, admitted a neck problem that bothered him during Game 3; however, he is confident that it will not be a long-term problem.

During the second half of the game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Dallas Mavericks star was seen getting massages in the left shoulder area. He even had the areas wrapped later, raising concern that he might have been injured.

“It’s just weird,” the Mavs point guard said, according to Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. “I don’t know what you call it. It’s just a massage, a little rest, and hopefully we’re fine. ” Words from Luka Doncic.

Luka doncic started the game against the Clippers, scoring 11 points in the opening frame anchored in an 8-0 career run, and it didn’t seem like the neck problem affected him that much, as he finished with 44 points on 15-of-28 shooting. . However, he was horrendous from the free throw line where he was 7 of 13 in the game.

His team lost to the Clippers in a close game 108-118 and left the series 2-1 ahead of the Dallas Mavericks.