Luka Doncic charges hard against the play-in: “We played 72 games to get into the playoffs and then you can lose 2 and you’re out”

Defeat of Dallas mavericks against Philadelphia 76ers after which Luka doncic has come out to harshly criticize the ‘play in’ system implemented by the NBA by which the seventh classified in a regular season could be left out of the playoffs. We remember that with this system the seventh and eighth are played against the ninth and the tenth to enter the postseason. Doncic, leader of the team that is currently seventh with some advantage over the theoretical area outside the playoffs, has regretted this new system:

“I don’t understand the idea of ​​the play-in. We play 72 games to get into the playoffs and then you can lose two games in a row and you’re out. I don’t see the point in this. Our goal right now is to be sixth. That’s our goal. Even trying to get a better result (at the moment they are 2 games away from the Blazers, the team that marks the real border with the playoffs) “.