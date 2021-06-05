Luka Doncic called Kawhi Leonard a failure after donqueo

The Dallas Mavericks player, Luka doncic called unsuccessful Kawhi leonard after outwitting him in game number six of the playoff series in the NBA.

Luka doncic left everyone surprised, as he is one of the most respectful players who has the NBA in general and with this gesture it was evident that he disrespected Kawhi leonard on the NBA.

Here the data:

Luka Doncic is mocking Kawhi Leonard and calling him a flopper – Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) June 5, 2021

Luka doncic is one of the most prominent players in those playoffs of 2021 due to his great numbers and skills on the court game after game in the NBA.

This season Luka doncic a joke is averaging 25 points, 8 assists and 8 rebounds per game in the NBA.