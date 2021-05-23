Luka Doncic breaks record that neither Lebron James nor Michael Jordan achieved

The superstar of the NBA, Luka doncic breaks record that neither Lebron James neither Michael Jordan they accomplished in their early years in the league.

Luka doncic and their Dallas mavericks surprised Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their first-round matchup. But after last year’s epic performance by the Mavs star, it’s not exactly a surprise anymore.

The Slovenian sensation was tremendous all night for the Mavs, simply dropping a huge triple-double against a team with more than a few excellent full-backs.

22-and-under players with 30-point triple-doubles in the playoffs (via @ESPNStatsInfo): Luka Doncic (2)

Lebron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 22, 2021

With his triple-double in the Mavs win in Game 1, Luka doncic now he stands alone as the only player in the history of the NBA to record more than a 30-point triple-double in the playoffs before his 23rd birthday. He had previously been on a prestigious list with current and former Los Angeles icons. Lakers, Lebron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Because Luka Doncic has reached such lofty heights so early in his career in the NBAWe often forget how young he still is. The face of the Mavs franchise is 22 years old.

We take a performance like this from Luka for granted, 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, given that they are not far from his true season averages of 27.7 points. 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game.