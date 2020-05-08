Borderline situations have many edges and generate unexpected and unpredictable consequences. Possibly the last thing I thought about Luka Doncic When he rushed out of the United States just before the global coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions were overwhelming, it would be in the process that would involve a return. With the NBA planning the way for the competition to end and giving the franchises time to rearm, what many may not have thought about is the players who have migrated to their homes in Europe, who now have to find a way to return, such and as reported by the American media BleacherReport.

Today, three teams have started training and many more are expected to do so next week. The position of Dallas MavericksBut what can be attested without a shadow of a doubt is that the Slovenian star will not be in the first sessions. And it is that while all his teammates and competitors are already getting in shape, Luka will have to spend a quarantine of 15 days once he manages to return to the United States, if he manages to do so. On a regular flight and without pulling contacts, it will be impossible for him to do so since the restrictions imposed on air traffic between the United States and Europe are tight, but the NBA hopes that an exception can be made with a sports star.

Where it will be impossible for there to be privileges is when it comes to quarantine. 15 more days without physical activity at the level of others will leave Luka Doncic and, therefore, Dallas Mavericks, at a clear disadvantage compared to its competitors for the resumption of official competition, if it occurs. Obviously he is not the only European player in the NBA in this situation, but few are the most important prop of a team with aspirations to do something important and a ticket to the playoffs almost in his pocket. Adam Silver It has an extra problem when it comes to managing the many questions that arise in the prolegomena of the attempt of the NBA for returning to the competition.

.