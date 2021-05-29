Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley meet after foul

Patrick Beverley Y Luka doncic they had a great encounter in the middle of the game after an offensive foul by Doncic against an Angeles Clippers player in the NBA.

Luka doncic He was reaching the basket when he gave an offensive foul to a Los Angeles Clippers player, Doncic He went out to claim the referee and had a little brush with Patrick Beverley He got upset and ended up pushing him a bit and they immediately faced each other, thanks to the referees present, nothing happened, no physical injury between the players.

Here the video:

Luka Doncic and Patrick Beverley get into it 👀 Mavs-Clippers getting chippy 🍿pic.twitter.com / GOESbtHACP – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 29, 2021

As everybody know Patrick Beverley is a player who is considered one of the most provocative in what are the conflicts with the players in the NBA due to its great intensity game after game.

Luka doncic Y Patrick Beverley none were expelled from the party, since in this situation there was no type of physical aggression between them.