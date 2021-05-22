Luka Doncic and his coral Mavs start well against the Clippers

Monumental. If you remember and remember last year’s series, sticks, blows, tricks, a lot of physicality and also a good game come to mind. It is the same tie in the same scenario, the first round of the West, and the temperature rose when the Mavs got to work as a team and saving very disadvantageous situations. Well, there is a game. Rather, there are more games. In the first, the Texans’ grit is fine, so much so that they take the field-factor for Dallas yes or yes. They open with 0-1. Now it’s time to move Tyronn Lue, who was already in 2020 of a second and now he is seeing the ghosts of the past. His team was a grotesque in the hot moments, supported by Kawhi Leonard in the first half and thrown to the dogs by the same player when he had little physical left. Few ideas and many on the other side, with some Mavericks that show that they have won as a team and that they go with the knife between their teeth.

The Clippers’ horrendous finale condemned him in front of his audience and presents several fronts to work on. Because it was not just Doncic, there are several opponents who have touched their ears. Dallas comes out very reinforced from this first stake and not only for taking the victory.

If we specify everything in a player, obviously it is Luka Doncic. The Slovenian gave a clinic already in the first half, going to rest over twenty, and then he was worth a couple of triples almost in a row to focus on another of the facets that he is asked: to channel the game, to lead the game. flow to good port. He was helped by an improved Brunson, with a step forward, and Hardaway’s exceptional form in attack. Finney-Smith, positive on both sides. The Slovenian finished with 31 + 10 + 11, another triple-double for his account, and holding the weight for most of the minutes on the court for his teammates to finish off. The choral work, opposed to the disaster that is experienced in the Clippers in this 2021 that begins to take on a Florida bubble tinge.