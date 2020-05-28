ECOTEUVE.ES interviews the presenter, who ‘jumps’ to Amazon with ‘You have a minute’

“Hopefully ‘Who wants to marry my son?’ have a place on the grill again “

“Yiya is a woman with a lot of energy, I was delighted to see her in ‘Survivors”

Amazon Prime Video has decided to enrich its catalog by incorporating in its offer several entertainment programs that had some impact in the past. This Thursday, the payment platform has released You have a minute, Cuatro dating show that Luján Argüelles presented in 2011.

The presenter is “delighted” with this maneuver, since, as with the series, this allows a second life to old television formats that may continue to interest the public. “I would like other products to be rescued, such as Who wants to marry my son ?, A prince for Corina or Password,” says the Asturian in words to ECOTEUVE.ES.

Read also: Yiya’s shocking physical change in Survivors 2020: how many kilos has she lost on the island?

Luján Argüelles, who currently leads La Báscula and collaborates in Esta Pasando (Telemadrid formats suspended by the coronavirus crisis), pronounces on the rumors that a few months ago seemed to place her as a substitute for Mónica Naranjo at the head of La Isla de las Tentaciones. “Mediaset did not offer to do it, but I am very grateful to the people who remembered me to undertake a new project,” confesses the journalist.

How about you have a minute come back to television thanks to Amazon?

Great news! Delighted to see such a program again.

Can entertainment formats have a second life on platforms as with series?

Sure! Greater offer for the public and a new opportunity to enjoy content that may interest them.

What other format you have submitted would you like to retrieve in this way?

I would love Who wants to marry my son ?, A prince for Corina or Password.

And any of you who have been a fan throughout your life and would like to see again?

I loved the One, two, three.

How do you remember his stage in You’ve got a minute? Was it the Tinder of the time?

It was a very fun time. They were very young and energetic boys. It was a pleasure working with them.

The program unveiled Gonzalo Montoya, who has returned to participate in other Mediaset realities. Did you also see him draw in his first television appearance?

Gonzalo was a volcano! I was very funny and had a lot of art. I’m glad you had the opportunity to enjoy other television formats.

Gonzalo’s last job has been on La Isla de las Tentaciones, a program for which her name rang as a presenter after the departure of Mónica Naranjo. Did they even offer it to you? Would you have liked to do it?

I have been asked a lot about this question. No, they didn’t offer to do it. And since you ask me, I thank people very much for remembering me to undertake a new project.

Do you think the success of The Island of Temptations makes the return of the QQCCMH triplets more difficult?

No. They are very different formats. I don’t find many similarities. Hopefully the two have, at some point, room on the grills.

A few years ago, it was said that he had taped a pilot for Password’s return to Cuatro. It is true? What happened?

Yes! We recorded a pilot and changes were made to refresh the format, but finally Mediaset decided not to produce it. Too bad. I would love to see Password on television again.

Do you think the format can be a good option to revitalize Cuatro afternoons?

The subject of programming and making the magic puzzle to make things work is not within my professional capabilities. I don’t feel like I have enough knowledge to know whether or not I would revitalize such an important part of a chain. We know that at the time it was an option very well valued by the public, hence I would like to see that format on television again.

We have seen her as a commentator on Survivors 2020, where one of ‘her princesses’ has been the main protagonist: Yiya. Have you recognized her in her role as ‘bad’ on reality TV?

Yiya is a woman with a lot of energy, an overflowing energy. I was delighted to see her again, because she has a lot of strength. And because it is a beauty that catches you. I hope you enjoyed the experience very much.

Who do you think deserves to win the Survivors edition?

Ugh, how difficult! I dont know! I hope the public is clearer than I am (laughs).

Telemadrid paralyzed The Scale and is Going through the coronavirus crisis. Have you already been told when these programs will return to the grill?

I have some idea, but it is not my task to talk about the return, the programming or the future plans of the chains. Forgive me for being so discreet with these things, but I think you have to respect the times and the work of the communication partners, who are the ones who will be giving all the information about it. For my part, just saying that they are two programs that make me intensely happy and that they have given me two top-notch television families. The team at La Báscula is a gift and the girls from It’s Going On, with Ines Ballester at the helm, a luxury for which I give thanks.

Youtube Video