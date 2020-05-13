Striker was one of the starters of the Cruz-Maltese team that won the Copa Libertadores de América in 1998, forming an attack duo with Donizete

Almost 22 years ago, Vasco won the 1998 Copa Libertadores in memory. One of the starting strikers in that competition was Luizão, who would make history in Brazilian football in the 1990s and 2000s. all right.

For Vasco, Luizão won the first of his two Libertadores Cups of his career (PEDRO UGARTE / .)

– It was a great honor. Vasco had just been a Brazilian champion (in 1997) and Edmundo having had a wonderful championship alongside Evair. I came for the centennial year. When Eurico came to pick me up and asked: “I had to score in Libertadores.” And everything worked out, thank God. I represented Vasco’s shirt very well, scored goals in the finals and was elected the best player of the year by the fans. For me it was fantastic – he said, in an interview with the website Detectives Vascaínos.

Luizão is the greatest Brazilian scorer in the main competition of the continent: 29 goals are scored. After lifting the trophy for Vasco, he would become champion in 2005, for São Paulo.

– The title by Vasco was my beginning of history at Libertadores. It represented a lot for my career. I had been champion of Paraná and São Paulo, but a title of such expression had not yet won. Winning that title for Vasco and having entered the history of the club, in its centenary, was a wonderful thing. It was a beautiful story. The affection of the fans was wonderful – he recalled.

