‘Covid-19 leaving the world and destroying homes’, commented the actress in a publication in honor of her cousin

Actress Luiza Tomé posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, 12, in which she regretted the death of your cousin, the physician Glaucia Coutinho Teixeira. According to the actress, the cause of her cousin’s death was covid-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“I leave here my goodbyes to you and will always remember your smile, tenderness and soft voice. I will miss you forever, but I know you are with God”, said the actress in the publication. Luiza also sent a message to her aunt, Glaucia’s mother, and asked her to have strength in the midst of a difficult time.

Asked about it, Luiza commented that her cousin had no other health problems, and highlighted the seriousness of the disease: “covid-19 leaving the world and destroying homes. God have mercy on us”.

My beloved cousin-sister, Glaucia Coutinho Teixeira, doctor, mother and daughter of my aunt Franci of mine ??. I leave my goodbyes to you here and will always remember your smile, tenderness and soft voice. I will miss you forever but I know you are with God, with your father and brother who already live in heaven. Forever I will carry you in my heart, and I will be praying for my aunt who is on earth and suffering the death of her second child, my aunt’s strong woman, God bless her and she will hold on to this blow of life. GOODBYE, #gripezinha # covid19 leaving the world and destroying homes. God have mercy on us. A post shared by Luiza Tome´ (@luizatomeofic) on May 12, 2020 at 3:01 pm PDT

In another publication, also made on Tuesday but a few hours earlier, the actress spoke more about the feeling of losing a relative. “Seeing someone who loves to go away hurt a lot. My beloved cousin Glaucia, one day we will see each other.” So far, Brazil has recorded more than 11,000 deaths from the new coronavirus.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.