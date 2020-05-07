The founder of Sobloco Construction, Luiz Carlos Pereira de Almeida, died on the morning of last Wednesday, 6, at his residence, at 94, of heart failure.

Born in São Paulo and graduated in Civil Engineer from Escola Politécnica da USP, he made the company a reference in projects with great urban impact such as Riviera de São Lourenço, in Bertioga, the Faber-Castell Park, in São Carlos, and the Ceramic Space, in São Caetano do Sul.

Luiz Carlos Pereira de Almeida, the founder of Sobloco Construtora.

Photo: Sobloco / Press Release / Estadão

The construction company was created in 1958 and is one of the longest-lived in the Brazilian real estate market, operating in the construction of commercial buildings, hotels, industrial facilities, shopping centers, bus terminals, among others.

His son Luiz Augusto he is now in charge of business, but until the beginning of last year Almeida still attended meetings of the São Paulo Housing Union (Secovi), an entity of which he was a natural counselor.

Almeida chaired the International Real Estate Federation (Fiabci-Brasil) from 1995 to 1997 it’s from 2006 to 2010. In 1991, as director of international relations for the world entity, he was the creator of the Prix ​​d’Execellence (Excellence Award), known as the ‘Oscar ‘ international real estate market.

In Brazil, the award that consecrates national real estate excellence is called Master Real Estate Award and is held annually in partnership with Secovi and includes the participation of the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.

“He was a visionary person,” says Basilio Jafet, president of Secovi. “He foresaw projects such as Riviera de São Lourenço, the greatest example of sustainable entrepreneurship in the country”. Today there are approximately 30,000 families living there, he estimates.

Almeida leaves his wife Vera, with whom he was married for more than 60 years, and six children. The burial will take place this Thursday, 7, at Morumbi Cemetery. There will be no wake due to covid-19.

.