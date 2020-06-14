Luisito Comunica is accused by thousands of people of plagiarism in his videos | Instagram

The famous Youtuber Luisito Comunica is perhaps going through the most embarrassing moment of his career and in a great controversy it could go through a legal process because accused by internet users of plagiarism in your videos from YouTube.

Luisito today is in the most prominent topic of conversation and trends on social media after being accused of plagiarism by another youtuber who also has evidence of fraud.

It was on the YouTube channel « Let’s put it to the test« where they point out that Luisito copied the content format and they published the video under the name Luisito comunica copied us? Now what shall we do?

Without a doubt this caused great controversy on social networks and several youtubers and thousands of followers began to discuss and criticize about it.

Luisito is copying us, this is plagiarism, we are going to proceed to sue Luisito. We have evidence, « said the youtuber.

So far Luisito Comunica has made no statement about it, but more and more people are coming to criticize him for stealing content.

Maybe the ideas ended for the youtuber, but this could undoubtedly cost you dearly just because of a possible mistake.

Although fortunately the channel to which he copied the content took it on prank mode, people still have it in the eye of the hurricane.

It should be noted that in Put it to the Test, the channel dedicated to try various products and it is made by Anita and Jimmy.

The way they realized what was going on is because they received a message of his followers when noticing that Luisito Comunica stole their ideas.

Luisito Comunica is known for being amid criticism and scandals, because Internet users always have it well checked at every step they take.