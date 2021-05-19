Luisito Comunica fined 6,930 pesos for using a cell phone at the AICM – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Luisito Comunica was fined 6,930 pesos for using his phone at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM). “It is an act of abuse of power,” said the youtuber through Instagram.

I was waiting for my suitcase at the airport and they are going to fine me 18 thousand pesos for using my cell phone, “he said.

According to the youtuber, an officer warned him that the penalty would be “greater if he did not keep his cell phone.”

Warning that surprised him, so he faced the officer.

Why only me, I am not the only one who is using the cell phone, there are more people, look there is another one with the cell phone ”.

Luisito Comunica could not get rid of the fine; however, it specified that the process to receive the sanction was delayed for two hours because the “higher authority” was not there. In the end, he said that the sanction was paid, but for this they told him that he could not do it with a card, it had to be in cash.

Abuse of power?

Source: Excelsior