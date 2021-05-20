Luisito Comunica denounces an unfair fine for using his cell phone at the airport

“Why just me? I’m not the only one using the cell phone; there are more people, look there goes another one with the cell phone, “he said. Luisito Communicates.

Luisito questioned why other passengers were not penalized. (Instagram / Luisito Comunica.)

According to the youtuber, it took two and a half hours until he was finally able to pay the fine and leave the AICM, since the employee who had admonished him could not receive the payment. “Later it turned out that the officer had no authority to fine us, so we waited a long time for someone who did.”

He had to make the payment in cash. (Instagram / Luisito Comunica.)

When the representative of the authority finally arrived, he paid the amount that was reduced to 6,930 pesos, and that by the way, he had to give in executive, “very far from the 18,000 that he said to intimidate me … Obviously the Paulino officer nothing the more he wanted a bribe. Just me being fined out of all the people using their phone. ” Only that the payment was reflected until this Wednesday by banking hours.

The actual amount was greatly reduced. (Instagram / Luisito Comunica.)

Another of the things he told Luisito It was that while he was in detention, three soldiers were in charge of “taking care of me so that I did not escape. Everything was fine with them, the truth was that they were very kind and respectful ”. In fact, one of them accompanied him to the cashier to withdraw the money so that he would not “escape”.

What Luisito “learned” from the experience. (Instagram / Luisito Comunica.)