Luisangel Acuña Jr. hit his third home run of the 2021 Minor League season

Luisangel Acuña Jr., brother of Ronald, Venezuelan outfielder for the Atlanta Braves, continues to make people talk in the 2021 Minor League season of MLB and this Friday he hit his third home run of the year with the Class A low branch of the Rangers from Texas.

Through the Down East Wood game between Carolina Mudcats, the Venezuelan prospect Luisangel Acuña Jr. He did not hesitate to make himself felt and contributed to his team’s victory by shaking what was the third home run of the 2021 Minor League season.

From day one of the Minor League campaign MLB, Acuna Jr. began to produce and contribute to this branch of the Rangers and living example is that home run, The same that he took out too low to deposit it in left field and drive in three runs for his team.

That home run served as the # 6 prospect of the Rangers had a 3-2 matchday, thus increasing his personal numbers in the current Minor League season, the first to play in the United States after playing in the Instructional League in the Dominican Republic in 2019.

Here’s the home run:

Thanks to that huge home run, Luisangel Acuña Jr. reached 18 hits, three homers and 14 RBIs with the Class A bottom line of Rangers. Additionally, he is a .202 hitter in the minor leagues and five stolen bases.

Acuna Jr. He hopes to leave the best numbers at this start of the Minor Leagues in 2021, this to climb divisions and aspire to a debut in Major League Baseball – MLB.