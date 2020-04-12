Luisana Lopilato published an extensive message on social networks in defense of her husband, the Canadian singer Michael Bublé, after the comments of the followers who accused him of mistreatment after a series of gestures and situations that caught your attention during a live broadcast Instagram of the couple.

“It is incredible how some human beings are while we go through this pandemic, and we live moments of confinement, anguish, fear, loneliness, uncertainties of all kinds!” Wrote the actress in her last post with a black plaque with the phrase: “He always does the right thing and leaves the consequences to God.”

“Every day we go out with my husband to live to bring them a little joy, entertainment, longing and we have to bear listening and seeing what malicious people publish who come out to talk about anything and without knowing anything about our family“He continued.

“And after all the pain we went through with Mike I want you to know that I have no doubts who my husband is and I would choose him a thousand times more! It’s not fair!”, He wrote about the difficult time they had to go through in 2016 when their oldest son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer.

It all started at the start of the broadcast they filmed together this Saturday, when they both greeted the fans inadvertently at the same time. “Helloooo!” They said almost in unison and Bublé reacted by elbowing his wife, who was surprised by his reaction and asked for forgiveness.

After that gesture, in addition, the singer grabbed her arm abruptly and pulled her close to him, hugging her neck to continue the greeting. “Hi guys, I’m Miguel Burbuja”, he said using the nickname with which he simulates the translation of his name into Spanish and continued with the video.

A few minutes later, while Bublé was reading a story for her followers, the Argentine actress noticed that her husband had his hair messy and, when he tried to comb it by running his hand across his forehead, He shook his head, visibly upset, to dodge it.

Quickly, Lopilato’s six million followers on Twitter reproached the singer’s attitude. Many users also shared clippings of other couples living in recent days to suggest that it would not be the first time that Bublé’s aggressive gestures towards his wife were seen in public.

“Bublé exerts macho violence in a physical and emotional way”, “you can see that he is violent”, “Luisana I got out of there”, “he always talks arrogantly”, “I was outraged by this treatment” Among thousands of other comments, “Luisana” became a trending-topic during the night.

Then the humorist Martín Cirio, better known on social networks as La Faraona, He published on his Instagram account a series of stories with excerpts from the video and targeted Bublé.

Lopilato also dedicated much of his message to reply to Cirio. “This person is doing harm and taking advantage of this pandemic where people are suffering, dying and locked up, to have fame and more followers. He is telling lies that I will not allow because he disrespects my family, so I ask you who have trusted me so much for years that they do not allow it either, “said the actress. “Without more to say and doing what I think is right when they mess with my family, I leave the consequences to God. The world needs love, hope, values, unity and solidarity now more than ever and not this type of people “.

Daniela, Luisana’s sister also accompanied her release with a comment on the post. “The truth is that there are people who don’t seem to like seeing happy families”, wrote the nutritionist. What happens to everyone? They are really affected by the isolation that they assume things that are not. Those who want to keep saying and thinking stupid things do it. “

Since they began their quarantine at their home in Vancouver due to the coronary virus pandemic, Luisana and Michael decided to connect with their followers daily through live broadcasts, with the idea of ​​better passing the bull run and sharing gym routines, cooking recipes or karaokes, among other activities.

Luisana and Bublé they met in 2008, when she went to see the Canadian at a recital that he offered at the Gran Rex Theater in Buenos Aires. After a courtship in the distance, in 2011 they got married with a ceremony that was divided into three parts: on March 31, the civilian was at the Uruguay street register, on April 2 the religious union was held and a party was held at the Villa María de Cañuelas ranch, and on May 21 They both reaffirmed their love with a majestic celebration at the Pan Pacific Hotel in Vancouver. Then they had three children: Noah in 2013, Elijah in 2016 and Lifetime in 2018.