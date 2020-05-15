they accused him of exercising gender violence. Eager to clarify the issue, the actress said: “We suffer a lot as a family to give space to these things. There is time for love nothing more. But I confess that I felt a lot of pain, and they managed to hurt me. Because for many it was not enough for me to go out and tell my truth. And just as that topic hurt me, I also received a lot of love from people. I’m still a little scared because they sent me pictures with guns saying they were going to kill Mike when we went to Argentina. We are going to beat you up, we are going to kill you, ‘they said. Others accused me of being a fool because I believe in God. I’m not stupid and I’m never going to shut up if something happens to me. ” data-reactid = “20”> A few weeks ago, during an Instagram live, Michael Bublé elbowed Luisana and from then on they accused him of exercising gender violence. Wanting to clarify the issue, the actress said: “We suffered a lot as a family to give space to these things. There is time for love, nothing more. But I confess that I felt a lot of pain, and they managed to hurt me. Because many did not find that I went out to tell my truth. And just as that topic hurt me, I also received a lot of love from the people. I still feel a little scared because they sent me photos with guns saying that they were going to kill Mike when we went to Argentina. they are going to kill you, we are going to kill you, ‘they said. Others accused me of being a silly girl because I believe in God. I am not a silly girl and I will never shut up if something happens to me. “

Concerned about the victims of gender violence, Luisana remarked: "While we are talking, there is a woman who is dying, and it pains me that they talk about my case, which is not real. I had to bank see to people who analyzed my body, my gestures. I am not a specialist but I know that gender violence is not a joke. It hurt and I am afraid. Mike is my life partner, my family. We started to make the Instagram live to return, somehow, all the love I always received from people and that covers the negative, because there is more love than hate. It was a way of accompanying in this difficult moment the people who gave me so much love. I am not alone, I have family, my parents, my brothers, we are very close. And here I also have my family, my people, my friends, because I have lived in Canada for ten years. And next week I will be 33 years old".

On the health of her daughter Noah, who had cancer just two years ago, Luisana said: "I don't want to talk about it because I start crying. But my three children, Noah, Elías and Vida, are doing very well. Those who comment don't know that cancer is a long way. Thank God my son is fine, and I will have him for many years." He also confessed that he never lost his faith but that in the most difficult moments, he hesitated. "I asked myself many questions, I was angry when I went through Noah's disease but then I clung more to God. I was very angry about my son's illness. We have checkups every six months and it is difficult because I relive those ugly moments again."

Luisana also said that she called Federico Bal to give him a message of encouragement. “Many years ago we made a film together, in which he was a producer. I sent him a message because I feel close to the people who go through the same thing we went through. I came out saying that what saved me at that time was faith. I needed to talk to people when what happened to me happened to Noah and I spoke to other mothers, with people who went through the same thing. It is very hard. When I am in Argentina I go to Garrahan, I also visit hospitals in Canada and Los Angeles I go to the clinic that my son was in. Noah knows very well everything we went through; he is six years old and looks like fifteen. I speak to my children as adults, “explained Luisana, who recalled that she is very familiar and that she talks to their parents and siblings ten times a day, with any excuse.

Many times, the actress said that it was difficult for her to learn to speak English. Do you already know it perfectly today? “I speak the language but there are things I don’t know how to say and Mike helps me. I think Mike is the only one who understands how I speak. I need him to be next to me because I am hung up with names. Kim Kardashian’s husband sent me gift sneakers of his brand, and I did not know who he was because I live on the moon. Mike knows everyone, even the Argentine artists that I do not know. One day he was next to Al Pacino and I did not even notice Mike is carrying me today, “he said with a laugh.

premieres on Netflix Corazonada, a film based on a book by Florencia Etcheves and starring Lopilato by Joaquín Furriel. “I saw it and I was very happy with the result. And I’m not saying it to look good, because I already finished it and they paid me. I worked with a coach and I noticed that it makes a difference. It’s like a Lost prequel.” And she added that she is very excited about the possibility of doing Married with children in theater, the next summer. “It was delayed due to the pandemic but we are going to do it. It was a very nice program, we laughed a lot and we worked a lot too. The truth is that I do not know how the negotiation went because Javier Furgang, my representative. It was difficult for me the decision to make it because I live in Canada and I have to organize with my children. Every year I go to Argentina for three or four months to work and I was able to get comfortable, “he explained.” data-reactid = “34”> Next May 28 is premiered on Netflix Corazonada, a film based on a book by Florencia Etcheves and starring Lopilato by Joaquín Furriel. “I saw it and I was very happy with the result. And I’m not saying it to look good, because I already finished it and they paid me. I worked with a coach and I noticed that makes a difference. It’s like a prequel to Lost. “And she added that she is very excited about the possibility of doing Married with children in theater, next summer.” She was delayed by the pandemic but we are going to do it. It was a very nice program, we laughed a lot and we worked a lot too. The truth is that I don’t know how the negotiation went because Javier Furgang, my representative. On my part, the decision to make it was difficult because I live in Canada and I have to organize with my children. Every year I go three or four months to Argentina to work and I was able to settle in, “he explained.

About Érica Rivas, who will not be in the theatrical version of the comedyShe said: “I am sorry that Érica Rivas is not there. I did not read the scripts but I know that everything can be discussed and that is why I did not put up resistance. I have a lot of appreciation for Érica and that is why I do not want to talk about her arrangement because she does not speak of mine. We get along, but being away cuts you some links “.” data-reactid = “35”> About Érica Rivas, who will not be in the theatrical version of the comedy, said: “I am sorry that Érica is not here Rivas. I did not read the scripts but I know that everything can be chatted and that is why I did not put up resistance. I have a lot of appreciation for Érica and for that reason I don’t want to talk about her arrangement because she doesn’t talk about mine either. We get along, but being away cuts you some ties. “

