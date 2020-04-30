Singer Luisa Sonza shared an outburst on Instagram Stories in which she revealed she was being attacked virtually after she announced the separation of comedian Whindersson Nunes. ‘They didn’t start today. They started more than four years ago, since the beginning of my relationship ‘, pondered the young woman. ‘I don’t shake myself anymore. Nothing shakes me more ‘, he assured.

Luísa Sonza and Whindersson Nunes announced the separation this Wednesday morning (29) through social networks. A few hours later, the singer used Instagram Stories to send a message to fans, family and friends, indicating that she was the victim of judgments on the web for the decision. “I love this affection, but I want to reassure you: relax, the attacks I’m suffering have not started today. They started more than four years ago, since the beginning of my relationship,” said the young woman, supported by celebrities after announcing the end of the relationship. relationship.

Singer explains that similar situations have already upset her: ‘I felt hate’

According to the artist, the criticisms of the past made her question herself. “At the time, I was a 17-year-old girl from the countryside who didn’t even know how to use the internet properly. I already revolted, I blamed myself, I suffered, I felt hate, I lost myself a million times, until I had to grow up to understand that none of this is about me, it’s about who’s talking “, said Luísa, who previously

he admitted to having faced depression.

‘Strong woman’, evaluates Luísa about her current relationship with herself

The interpreter of “Braba” assured that such criticisms helped in his personal evolution. “I got rid of the hatred that hurt me. I got rid of the hatred that I already felt for these people and I exchanged it for gratitude, for the fact that it really made me grow up to be the strong, fucking woman I feel. That made me have so much desire to win “, wrote the gaucho,

the subject of comparisons with her mother, Eliane, in a recent photo shared on the web.

Artist notes sexism in society: ‘This, in fact, is being a woman’

Finally, Luísa indicated that she sees criticism as a reflection of gender inequality between men and women. “I don’t shake myself anymore. Nothing shakes me anymore. I understood that this, in fact, is being a woman, unfortunately, but I am proud of the woman I have become,” said the 21-year-old. See the full post below!

Luísa returned to her parents’ house, says columnist

According to columnist Fábia de Oliveira, Luísa and Whindersson

they were no longer living together when they announced their separation publicly. She has been at her parents’ house for 15 days, in Rio Grande do Sul. The publication also indicated that the singer and the humorist decided to put an end to the relationship due to differences in career and schedules. In addition, they did not have a circle of friends in common, as it was at the beginning of the courtship. The differences between the respective families contributed to the separation, said the journalist.

(By Marilise Gomes)

