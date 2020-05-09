‘Jeez, heart’, said the singer during the song ‘Brown Eyes’ that she made in honor of humorist Whindersson Nunes

THE live of Luísa Sonza this Friday, 9, had a little bit of everything. The artist put Internet users to dance with her pop and funk repertoire, but she also made the virtual audience emotional by making more romantic covers like You turn my head, by Alcione. However, the feeling was really on edge when the singer played Brown eyes, which he composed in honor of ex-husband Whinderson Nunes.

Luisa Sonza was thrilled to sing live music that she composed for ex-husband Whindersson Nunes

Photo: YouTube reproduction / Luisa Sonza / Estadão

During the song, Luisa stopped singing some excerpts, turned to drink water, returned to the microphone, until she said: “hey, heart!”.

The song was released in 2017 when she was engaged to the youtuber she married in 2018.

The singer’s emotion during the live broadcast also stirred the audience she was following and manifested herself on Twitter. See the reactions:

I’m on the floor watching Luísa Sonza super emotional singing “brown eyes”, I felt the pain here .. – Vitória Teodoro. (@vitoriateodorop) May 9, 2020

“I asked God to take care of each step To have a son of mine in your future “ When in an image you don’t even know what to say, just feel #LiveLuisa luisa sonza pic.twitter.com/4MsK1lMdFC – demand no insta (@brunoduqe) May 9, 2020

Luisa Sonza singing brown eyes and clearly touched remembering Winderson in the part “For my son in the future to have your trait” Me at home: #LiveLuisa pic.twitter.com/xh5XxAhdCZ – demand no insta (@brunoduqe) May 8, 2020

End of the wedding of Luísa Sonza and Whindersson Nunes

Whindersson Nunes and Luísa Sonza announced the end of their two-year marriage on April 29. The information was disclosed in their Instagram accounts, which published the same text.

“We have always been an inspiration couple for many people, and we know the weight that we have in many people’s lives, but, we need, at that moment, to make you understand that love does not always exist only when there is marriage,” informed the couple in the publication.

According to the two, the decision was taken not to “spoil” the couple’s past, characterized by them as “almost perfect”. However, they stressed that they still intend to maintain a good relationship, even with the end of the marriage: “We decided not to have a couple life anymore, but never to end our ‘relationship'”.

The two highlighted that they feel a lot of affection and admiration for each other, and that they have learned and helped each other a lot over the past few years. At the end of the publication, they point out that there is no “bigger reason” for the decision and make a request to the followers: “And no, don’t give up on love, never, just understand that love can be bigger than we think, to the point of knowing what is best for love to continue living “.

Well, we don’t even know how to explain it to you … We have always been an inspiration couple for many people, and we know the weight that we have in many people’s lives, but we need, at this moment, to make you understand that not always love exists only when there is marriage. We had a beautiful life as a couple and we risk saying that almost perfect, so perfect that we understand that there is a moment that we need to stop so as not to spoil what was really so beautiful. We decided not to have a couple life anymore, but never to end our “relationship”. We are breaking up for most people. But the truth is that we are just finishing a phase, ending a marriage, but never love, affection and respect for each other. We love and admire each other a lot and get inspired by each other to the point of understanding that sometimes we need to stop. We thought a lot about our decision and decided to end our marriage in order to continue having a healthy relationship, with partnership, friendship, respect, admiration and lots of love. We learned a lot, helped each other a lot and now we need to go our own way. You don’t have to try to look for a bigger reason, because it doesn’t exist. We know that from now on they will invent hundreds of different reasons, but the only truth is this: we grew, changed, evolved, and we followed different paths, at least for now. And this is it. And no, don’t give up on love, ever, just understand that love can be bigger than we imagine, to the point of knowing what is best for love to continue living. Love, Whindersson and Luísa ?? A post shared by Lui´sa Sonza (@luisasonza) on Apr 29, 2020 at 7:57 am PDT

