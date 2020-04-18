A mini Luisa Sonza! The singer shared a video with her younger sister on her Instagram profile on Friday (17). At the time, the duo danced in a fun way to the funk sound. However, Whindersson Nunes’s wife was impressed to see the 7-year-old girl’s attitude and performance during registration. Check out!

Luísa Sonza was impressed to see her sister Sofia Sofia’s dance moves. The singer recorded a fun video with the 7 year old girl. The two danced to the song “Bumbum Granada”, MCs Zaac and Jerry. However, when the rhythm changed to the song “Oh Nanana”, Bonde R300, the little girl showed a lot of attitude. Sofia crossed her arms and then even risked a funk movement. “I went to do a Tiktok with my little sister and: (laughs)”, said the artist, who is a fan of the new social media application. On record, the singer appears impressed with the resourcefulness of the youngest. Cute!

Andressa Suita and most famous approve video of the Sonza sisters

Luísa Sonza’s fun video enchanted the famous, from whom the artist always receives messages of affection. Through social media, the artists approved the duo’s resourcefulness and praised the Sonza sisters. “How beautiful,” pointed out Gusttavo Lima’s wife, Andressa Suita, and, afterwards, Gleici Damasceno agreed: “Too beautiful”.

Web compares Luísa Sonza’s sister to the singer: ‘Pulled someone’

Luísa Sonza recently posed with her mother, with whom she was compared. This time, the web highlighted the similarity between the singer and the younger sister. “She took someone. Copy of her sister,” joked one fan and another agreed: “It looks like someone I know. I love you.” People also highlighted Sofia’s cuteness. “Your sister is everything! She’s cute,” pointed out an internet user and another agreed: “A! Beautiful !!! So beautiful. Dance better than me (laughs). The followers played with the resourcefulness of the 7-year-old girl:” These children. (laughs) My little sister is also one of those “.

Luísa Sonza comments on 2nd wedding with Whindersson Nunes

Luísa Sonza asked her husband, Whindersson Nunes, for the second time. The couple, who have been together for 4 years, will renew their vows in an intimate and surprise ceremony prepared by the singer herself. “It will be on the 28th, which is a very special date for us, but it is a surprise. It will be on a trip, I think in Brazil. But don’t tell Whindersson,” he joked, laughing.

Luísa Sonza declares to her husband, Whindersson Nunes

Luísa Sonza recently declared to her husband on her birthday. “Four years that we allowed ourselves to change, rediscover ourselves and not give up our individuality, always together, with respect, dialogue, and so much, but so much love! Four years that I have you as my support, as my family”, pointed out the gaucho .

(By Ana Clara Xavier)

