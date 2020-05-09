In her live, Luísa Sonza did not contain the emotion when singing a song composed by her for her ex-husband, Whindersson Nunes. The comedian and singer announced the end of their four-year relationship at the end of February. The young woman’s emotional reaction generated supportive comments on the web. Check out more details below!

Luísa Sonza was one of the artists who left her live on the calendar of online performances during the period of social isolation. This Friday (08), the gaucho became one of the most commented subjects on Twitter during the virtual show. One of the most cited moments by fans on the web was when the singer, separated from Whindersson Nunes since the end of February, sang “Olhos Castanhos”, a song created for the comedian, with whom the four-year relationship ended in a friendly fashion. “Êta, heart! Sing with me, guys”, asked Luísa.

Music by Jorge and Mateus makes the singer emotional

In addition to the song composed by her in honor of her ex-husband, the hit “Louca de Saudade”, by the back country duo Jorge e Mateus, also left the young woman, who

she returned to her parents’ house after the separation, very emotional. “If Luísa Sonza gets emotional with brown eyes and is crazy about homesickness, who am I to not cry until I become dehydrated?” Asked an internet user. “Does Luisa Sonza’s team hate her? ‘Brown eyes’ and then ‘Crazy for longing’ there is no heart that can handle after finishing,” wrote another. On Twitter, the artist’s reaction gained supportive comments from fans, including memes. Check out some of them below!

Lusa sonza singing crazy with longing with her eye full of tears

Oh neither people, Luisa Sonza holding crying on live, I can take it – chernoblika (@capetelika)

Sonza singing Brown Eyes and Crazy for Longing to hurt his elbow even those who are not suffering! BICHINHAAAAAA – (@marijazita)

Singer reacts to machismo: ‘Weight of everything on women is worse’

On Thursday (07), Luísa

positioned on machismo in society. “It’s bizarre as everything for women is more difficult. The weight of everything on women is worse. That’s why they call us crazy, because there’s no way not to be crazy with all that they do to us. I’m already crazy I really wanted not to see any of this. Honestly, “lamented the singer, who came to suffer attacks in the face of separation.

Humorist reacts to criticism for separation. Understand!

Very active on the web, Whindersson took a stand after receiving criticism that he and the singer would not have taken the marriage seriously. “I read about trivializing marriage or talking about marriage. I just don’t give anybody a relationship if I don’t get called. Much less Marco,” lamented the Piauiense from Palmeira do Piauí. He even indicated his stance when he saw the wedding of people close to him. “If someone ends a relationship, I don’t say things like ‘why romanticize divorce?’. I don’t even know what that is! They marked me in a post saying they were romanticizing. I wonder if the person is here inside the house to see me because you try to make sure you know everything … “, added the artist.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

