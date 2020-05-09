The end of the wedding of Luísa Sonza and Whindersson Nunes, announced by the artists in the last week of April through social networks, did not interrupt the friendship between the two. Proof of this was the interaction of the comedian after seeing the success of the singer’s live, held on Friday night (09). “#LiveLuisa is now 1 in the TT”, wrote the young woman on the web, referring to the fact that, even after 4 hours of the beginning of the video transmission, the hashtag about the project is the most commented subject on Twitter. “Congratulations, you are f ** k,” reacted the actor, without hiding the animation. Luisa responded with a heart. See below!

Photo: Instagram, Luísa Sonza / PurePeople

Congratulations !!!! You fuck !! – Whindersson (@whindersson) May 9, 2020

– #LiveLuisa | 08.05 (@luisasonza) May 9, 2020

Luísa was touched by singing a song created for her ex-husband



The presentation of the owner of the hit “Braba” on Youtube had a moment of great emotion when she sang “Brown Eyes”. The song was composed by her in honor of Whindersson, when they were together. In a certain part of the lyrics, she stopped singing and, with teary eyes, said: “Êta, heart! Sing with me, guys”. The artist also cried when Chitãozinho sent a video asking her to sing “Evidências”. “I’m a Cancerian, in the first video I start to cry. I’m very emotional,” said Luísa.

Singer lamented sexism in everyday life: ‘Everything for women is more difficult’



After the separation was indicated by the couple on the networks, Luísa revealed that she suffered virtual attacks. And this week, he made a post in a tone of outburst about the machismo that exists today. “It’s bizarre as everything for women is more difficult. The weight of everything on women is worse. That’s why they call us crazy, because there’s no way not to be crazy with all that they do to us. I’m already crazy I really wanted not to see any of this. Honestly. I just wanted to live in ignorance and think that everything is fine. That business doesn’t exist and that it is mimimi. I wanted to “, he wrote.

Whindersson countered criticism for ‘romance divorce’



This week, Whindersson countered on the web the comment of an internet user who accused him and the gaucho for his posture with the end of the marriage. “Stop romancing the divorce. Too influenced by marketing, happiness above all!”, Complained the follower. When answering it, Whindersson highlighted his growth during his life together with Luísa. “It only brought me joy and good people in my life. I learned 20 years out of four. Incredible, I’m just sorry for you who can handle me … why God wants me to. I don’t believe that there”, signaled the boy, adding: “If you need to separate, separate. If you don’t need to, don’t separate. Love your family, be sincere and take care of your treasure, “he recommended. Because I, my friend, don’t try to guess my life, that will be left behind “.

(By Marilise Gomes)

