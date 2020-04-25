Luisa spoke of various topics in the live, but most of the time she focused on her pregnancy and how she is carrying it in this atypical situation in the midst of the quarantine decreed throughout Colombia to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After the ‘youtuber’ and singer Pipe Bueno confirmed that they are expecting a child, she has told various details, such as how it was planned.

In the middle of the live Instagram of this Thursday, Luisa Fernanda W told that with her 3 previous boyfriends, including Legarda, she always took good care of herself and that the idea of ​​being a mother did not pass in her head.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

However, she said that when the Legarda tragedy occurred, she thought she was pregnant with him:

“The impact that this generated for me, the hormones began to rampage, in the sense that the period was not coming. I was sure that I was not pregnant, because I knew that I was planning very well, but even so I did a test that came out negative and I was calm, “said the‘ influencer ’on that social network.

Next, Luisa added that she continued with the same thought of not having children, until one day, when she did the first pregnancy test with her current boyfriend with Pipe Bueno, “the instinct” to become a mother came into her.

Although the live recording no longer appears on Luisa Fernanda’s Instagram, some public Instagram accounts, such as amos Famous up to Z ’, have shared it.

That Instagram account titled the video: “Luisa thought she was pregnant with Legarda“

.