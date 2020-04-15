After several rumors and speculations, Luisa Fernanda W finally confirmed her pregnancy with her boyfriend Pipe Bueno, check all the details!

Luisa Fernanda W has had to fight the world to defend his love for Pipe Well, the boy who stole her heart after the tragic death of Legarda, because the fans do not forgive the influencer who has overcome him so soon.

However, a new joy comes to the life of Luisa Fernanda W, because after several rumors and speculations, she finally confirmed that she will be a mother very soon, she is pregnant!

Luisa Fernanda W confirmed her pregnancy with Pipe Bueno

With an emotional video on Instagram, Luisa Fernanda W revealed the details of her pregnancy with her boyfriend Pipe, the influencer said that she is 3 months pregnant, and although she still does not know the sex of her baby, she assures that she will be born at the end of the month. October.

“God knows how he does his things. I have always thought that God’s timing is perfect. I ask God for all the wisdom in the world to be able to educate and raise my baby as the best mother in the world “: Luisa Fernanda says in the video.

Luisa Fernanda explained that she decided to wait until now to confirm her pregnancy because: “I just wanted to protect my baby.”

On the other hand, Pipe shared the same video on his Instagram profile, and expressed how excited he is to become a father, he wants me to be a girl !: “The only thing that happens around that time is love.”

Luisa Fernando W and pipe Bueno assure that they will continue revealing details of the arrival of their first baby, what a thrill!

