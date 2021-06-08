Luis Videgaray will challenge the sanction imposed by the Public Function

The former Secretary of the Treasury reported on social networks that he will challenge the sanction imposed by the Ministry of Public Function, which disqualifies him for 10 years from occupying jobs, positions or commissions in the public service.

Through a letter published on his social networks, the former Secretary of the Treasury details that he will challenge the resolution through institutional channels, with full respect for the Ministry of Public Function and without litigating the matter in the media or on social networks. .

In the letter, dated in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the former head of the Secretary of the Treasury highlights that the SFP considers him administratively responsible for omitting to manifest “bank accounts in his financial statements from 2015 to 2017”, for which he informs that:

The bank accounts referred to by the SFP are actually credit cards that did not have a debit balance as of the reporting date of each statement.

The credit cards of which I am the holder were mentioned in the patrimonial declarations. They were not included in the liabilities section (as they did not have a debit balance), but they are mentioned in the observations and clarifications section. The declarations are truthful (since no liabilities were hidden) and evidently there was no intention to hide patrimonial information from the SFP (since credit cards are mentioned in the declaration itself, in another section). Finally, it is important to note that, in the office by which I was notified of the resolution, SFP itself expressly acknowledges that I did not obtain any benefit or profit from the alleged lack of veracity in the statements, and that no damage or economic damage.

I report on the statement issued by the Ministry of Public Administration today regarding myself. pic.twitter.com/kFw5ctk9IG – Luis Videgaray Caso (@LVidegaray) June 8, 2021

jcp