Luis Tosar has been locked up in his house for two months. Like the rest of the Spaniards, the actor is quarantining with philosophy but missing everything that we did not know before was so important, such as being next to our loved ones.

The actor made a connection with Informativos Telecinco to tell how he was carrying the confinement for the Coronavirus pandemic:

“The panorama is very bleak, I hope that the curve will begin to stabilize. I think the people have been doing it well… Thanks to the work of the restrooms, the informants and many other people, I think we will get ahead”He explained during his virtual meeting with Pedro Piqueras.

“We have small children and we try to make them see it in the kindest way, without monsters. It is a very strange situation, it is a very long confinement, as it should be, and we try to make life as fun as possible. Recovering old skills ” He explained how confinement is having small children, old enough to go to the park, to school or to play with their friends.

Further, He assured that in the end reality always surpasses fiction: “We have seen them reflected many times in fiction but reality gives you surprises… There are many creators who are now brainstorming, we also have many hours, so I hope that many ways will emerge to tell us about this strange reality that we have had to live through and we will remember all of life ”

The actor Luis Tosar did not want to say goodbye without first thanking the health workers for the great work they do daily: “I want to encourage people, but above all a memory to all the toilets. Many people are getting ahead on many very unfortunate occasions “ said the actor.