Luis Suárez’s message after the elimination of Uruguay

07/07/2021 at 6:06 PM CEST

Penalties handed down sentence. Uruguay ended its career in the Copa América last Sunday after an agonizing penalty shoot-out against Colombia. The scoreboard remained unchanged during the 120 minutes of the game (0-0), but the coffee growers managed to prevail from eleven meters thanks to the launches of Duvan Zapata, Davinson Sánchez, Yerry Mina and Miguel Borja. On the Uruguayan side, only Édinson Cavani and Luis Suárez managed to convert their pitches.

Luis Suárez wanted to share his impressions after the elimination of the Copa América. The Atlético de Madrid forward has posted a message on his Instagram account. “After some difficult, complicated days, of sadness and disappointment, it’s time to get up. There are times when you have to criticize yourself and recognize when you are not up to the demands of the national team jersey. and in this case it’s time to do it “.

Despite the blow, the Uruguayan striker has been proud of his team’s performance in the tournament. “I will always be proud to represent my country as I always have. Sometimes the objectives are achieved and sometimes not. So now it’s time to rest and think about everything that is coming, which is qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. I will always be proud of my teammates and everything that surrounds my country’s team. “