Luis Suarez, The author of FC Barcelona’s two goals in the draw against Celta 2-2, he asked his coach Quique Setién the reason why they let points escape from the Camp Nou and assured after the duel in Balaídos that « There is something for the coaches »because he said that the players give it « everything on the field ».

« The feeling is negative, we lose two more than important points. If we want to stay up there for the title fight it was up to us to win every game and now we have to wait that Real Madrid lose a point. You have the feeling of frustration, ”he lamented in statements to Movistar +.

The striker culé left a direct message to Setién when he was asked about why the team loses so many visiting points. “There is something for the coaches to analyze those kinds of situations. We give everything inside the boss and you have the feeling that outside the home we are losing many important points that we did not lose other seasons, « he considered.

The calendar makes the way to the title for Barcelona more difficult, as Suarez acknowledged. « We have complicated games left. We knew that this was one of the most complicated outings with Villarreal and we have Atlético at home. We lost two points and we have to correct things to try to improve ”.

The azulgrana they will be measured in a more than complicated confrontation with Diego Simeone’s team This Tuesday, who comes from winning 2-1 to Alavés. A defeat against the mattress team could mean the end of the fight for the championship for the Setién squad.

On the other hand, El Pistolero, highlighted the level of Celta de Vigo that twice managed to equalize the scoreboard and had a clear opportunity with Nolito to take the victory in the end. « We had a rival who fights not to descend with very high quality players. Iago’s free kick shows you the kind of players Celta have. It is the rival’s virtue ”.

Personally, the Uruguayan was satisfied with his double, the first after his long absence due to an injury to his right knee: « Happy to have tried to help the team with these two goals but you still feel angry for losing two points. »

Suárez was reunited with the goal almost half a year later. The last goal the Uruguayan striker had achieved was on January 4 in the derby against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Curiously, the match also ended with a draw of two.

