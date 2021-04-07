Luis Suárez turns on the alarms at Atlético

04/07/2021

On at 15:40 CEST

Luis Suárez has set off the alarms at Atlético de Madrid. The Uruguayan striker has had to withdraw from training early due to muscle discomfort. The extent of these is not yet known, but if an injury is confirmed, added to the bad dynamics of the mattress team, it will force Simone to look for solutions beyond Sunday, the day they will visit Betis and where the ‘charrúa’ will not be able to play by accumulation of cards.

The Argentine coach will not be able to count on another of the team’s stars either, but the one that is shining the most this season, the multipurpose Marcos Llorente, who will also serve a penalty cycle for the same reason. The club has already reported that the Madrid midfielder will carry out individualized work these days.

Fully in the fight for the achievement of the league title, Atleti sees how week after week, thanks to their setbacks, Barça and Madrid, continue to approach at the top of the classification. After the defeat of this past in Seville and the agonizing victory of the Barça team at the Camp Nou, the distance that separates them right now is only one point.

It is Classic week, so his two pursuers will face each other, something that Atleti will take advantage of, but we will see what happens in Villamarín, where Betis will fight to leave the three points at home.

We will also see the time that Luis Suárez will have to stop who, at this stage of the championship, He has already managed to see the goal in 19 games. Its so many They have contributed many points to the mattress table.