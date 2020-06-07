Luis Suárez receives medical discharge in Barcelona | Latest news coronavirus | League of Spain | Soccer

The Uruguayan attacker is ready for the resumption of the Spanish League.

Luis Suárez, player of Barcelona.

June 6, 2020, 08:07 a.m.

Good news for Barcelona, ​​just before the resumption of the Spanish League: this Saturday, the Uruguayan player Luis Suárez received a medical discharge from the operation on the right knee he underwent in January and will be available to the coach of the Barça team, Quique Setién, for the resumption of the league championship after the break due to the coronavirus.

After training, the Uruguayan forward, who in recent weeks had exercised at the same pace as his teammates, has the green light to play with the first team, which returns to competition on June 13 against Mallorca.

The Uruguayan striker underwent surgery on January 12 with an injury to the external meniscus of his right knee, just before Quique Setién arrived on the Camp Nou bench, and the expected recovery time was about four months. The suspension of the competition due to the coronavirus pandemic has allowed him to get ready for the resumption of the competition.

Thus, Barça, leader of the Spanish League with a two-point advantage over Real Madrid, will have one of the team’s top scorers in the last eleven days. In the first stretch of the season, Suárez has played 17 league games and has scored eleven goals, only surpassed by Real Madrid player Karim Benzema (14 goals) and his teammate Lionel Messi (19).

