Uruguayan FC Barcelona striker Luis Suárez (i) celebrates with Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal after scoring 0-1 during the match against Celta, corresponding to the 32nd day of LaLiga Santander held at the Balaídos stadium in Vigo . . / Lavandeira Jr

Sports writing, Jun 27 . .- A goal from Uruguayan Luis Suárez keeps Barcelona ahead on the scoreboard in Vigo, against Celta, which provisionally returns him to the leadership of LaLiga Santander

Luis Suárez took advantage of a strategic action in a stopped ball to send the ball to the net in the 20th minute. A frontal foul, in the crescent, executed by Leo Messi, ended with a cross to the Uruguayan, installed in the small area, that from the head beat the goal Rubén Blanco.

Barcelona, ​​who could already get ahead with a shot to the crossbar of Gerard Piqué, took the advantage. Celta reacted and had two occasions to equalize the scoreboard although the domain was for the Catalan team.