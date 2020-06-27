Uruguayan FC Barcelona striker Luis Suárez (left) celebrates with his teammates after scoring 1-2 during the match against Celta for the 32nd LaLiga Santander match held at the Balaídos stadium in Vigo. . / Lavandeira Jr

(Lavandeira jr /)

Madrid, Jun 27 . .- Luis Suárez, author of Barcelona’s two goals in Balaidos against Celta de Vigo, was reunited with the goal almost half a year later.

The last target that the Uruguayan striker had achieved was on January 4 in the derby against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. Curiously, the match also ended with a draw of two.

Eight days later, on January 12, after participating in the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, playing the semifinal against Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona announced that the attacker had gone through the operating room to solve his ailment in the external meniscus of right knee.

In the medical report issued by the Catalan club, an approximate discharge time of four months was estimated. Luis Suárez quickly got to work and, after confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, on June 6 the doctors gave the green light on his return upon receiving a medical discharge.

His return was one of the best news for the team led by Quique Setién, a real signing in the frantic final stretch of the championship. The coach made him reappear in the first match of the league restart, in Mallorca, by replacing the Frenchman Antoine Griezmann in the 57th minute.

He returned to give a little more than half an hour against Leganés and from the game in Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán against Sevilla he has been granted ownership. He did not score in the Andalusian fief, nor at home against Athletic, but against Celta he finally found the way to the goal.

A millimetric center by Leo Messi in a free kick allowed him to open the account with an accurate header, and a cross shot at the half turn, of ‘9’, after receiving a ball again from the Argentine in the area of ​​the Vigo box, he returned the provisional advantage to his team, who finally could not add the victory.

Luis Suarez’s first double in the league restart and the third of the campaign after those achieved on the fourth day against Valencia and in the Champions League against Inter Milan. Despite his long absence, in the LaLiga Santander artillery table, he is already third again with thirteen goals, after Messi, his ‘partner’, and the Real Madrid player Karim Benzema, who have scored 21 and 17 goals, respectively.

Within the bad result on the role achieved by Barcelona, ​​which could be two points from Real Madrid if he defeats Espanyol on Sunday, Luis Suárez’s reunion with the goal is one of the few good news for the azulgrana in his displacement to Vigo.